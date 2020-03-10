Tennessee’s Coronavirus Task Force holds first meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, Tennessee’s Coronavirus Task Force held its first meeting.

“We have confirmed the 4th case,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, with the Tennessee Department of Health. “Those patients are being taken care of and working with their local health departments on contact tracing they are all appropriately isolated.”

With the most recent case being confirmed Monday, Dr. Piercey says they are still investigating where the case was contracted and who that person might have been in contact with.

“We have seen fairly rapid global spread around the world and now within the United States,” said Dr. Mary Margaret Fill with the TN Department of Health. “It appears the vast majority of patients infected with this virus experience mild symptoms most don’t need medical care.”

At the moment the state announced they have less than 200 testing kits for the entire state, but hope to get more soon.

“Let’s get the resources into the field, have daily coordination treat this like the crisis it is,” said Rep. Mike Stewart following the meeting.

The DOH has set up a number of ways to reach out for resources through their website, but Rep. Stewart says the hotline set up hasn’t been working.

“My staff tried to call the hotline all day and couldn’t get in,” said Rep Stewart.

“As you can imagine we have had a very high call volume,” said Dr. Piercey.

Dr. Piercey says there are “a handful” of people working the hotline at this time, but they are actively working to add more.