Tennessee working to get medical supplies for COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said a big challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic will be getting medical supplies to the people helping patients.

Lee said the state is working to find and source the necessary medical supplies.

According to the governor, there are plenty of testing opportunities in the state and medical supplies are needed to have these tests and to treat patients whose results are positive.

The governor said he’s directed the Department of Health to work with the Tennessee Department of Military, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to procure medical supplies. They’re also working with the Hospital Association.

“Private providers are challenged with and tasked with procuring medical supplies,” said Governor Lee. “There’s no easy answer for this but I can tell you that we have a targeted effort at pursuing those supplies to make sure that we don’t have any slow down on our ability to test and to treat. That is our goal”

Lee also said he’s in talks with medical facilities throughout Tennessee.

“Reach out to the broad medical community all across our state in medical facilities that may or may not be engaged in the COVID-19 issue, dental offices, and any number of medical offices that may have supplies that will be necessary and will be needed for urgent medical care for the sick to the degree that people can be flexible and can work with the department of health to provide information about those supplies that would be helpful,” Lee said.

The governor added that he was also on a call with the National Governor’s Association Wednesday trying to figure out how to get the necessary medical supplies. That same day, his administration authorized the order of an additional 570 ventilators to support Tennessee hospitals that may need additional capacity.

County # of Case Campbell 1 Cheatham 1 Davidson 60 Hamilton 3 Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Robertson 1 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Williamson 24 Total Cases – as of (3/18/20) 102

