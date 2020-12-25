Tennessee wife pleads for safety as husband battles COVID-19 in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKRN) — Christina Henry returned home to Tennessee with her family on Wednesday after spending the week with her husband, Jared, in Kentucky.

Jared was forced to travel to the University of Kentucky after an open ECMO machine was made available for him. The Henry’s struggled to find the equipment in Nashville.

“The day that I left for Lexington we were able to Facetime he gave us a thumbs up and I was just amazed because here he is on this machine and he still had his ventilator but he was up,” Henry said.

The 47-year-old high school football coach was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. His brother and mother have already passed since his diagnosis from the virus.

“The last thing that I want is for another family to have to endure what we’re going through right now,” Henry said.

Henry is begging for people to be careful for the holidays. She said what she saw in Kentucky was vastly different from what Tennessee’s precautions against the virus have been over the last ten months.

“I’m fearful because hospitals are already packed and our governor is doing nothing to provide any adequate precautions statewide for healthcare,” Henry said. “My heart is telling me that those early precautions that he took has allowed my husband to have a spot on an ECMO machine that he would not and did not have at Vandy or St. Thomas.”

Henry’s brother-in-law was honored by the Titans this past week as Coach of the Year for 2020.

Henry said their family is trying to make the holidays as normal as possible for their children as they grieve and while also holding out hope for her husband’s health victory.