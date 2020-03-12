Tennessee welcome centers take extra precautions amid coronavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The majority of people who travel to Tennessee come through via the state’s roadways.

Extra precautions in the wake of the coronavirus are being taken at all 16 of the Tennessee Welcome Centers across the state.

The precautions include additional cleaning protocols, deep cleaning during overnight hours, extra hand sanitizers and helpful handwashing reminders.

Over 15 million guests visit Tennessee Welcome Centers, which are operated by the Tennessee Department of Tourism, annually

“We take great pride in the cleanliness of our centers, and are taking additional precautions to protect both our guests and our workers. The centers are well-stocked with cleaning supplies and have implemented additional cleaning protocols, including overnight deep cleanings at each facility. We have hand sanitizer available to guests and workers. We are taking great care to educate workers about ways to reduce spread of COVID-19, and following the recommendations from our friends at Tenn. Dept. of Health.”

The Department of Health produced a tongue-in-cheek hand washing reminder that references the state’s world famous delicacy — hot chicken.

There is regular hand washing and then there is Southern Handwashing Technique! Just remember to always wash your hands! pic.twitter.com/xqTBrzU7mr — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 7, 2020

The Department of Tourism is working closely alongside industry partners across the state to monitor impact and needs of the travel industry, which is the state’s second largest industry.

It is monitoring events amid cancellations of events like Big Ears in Knoxville and Tin Pan South in Nashville. It will continue to work with our industry to communicate best practices, updates from TDH, CDC and our partner organization US Travel and continue to follow the guidance of TDH, which indicates risk to Tennesseans remains low.

The Department of Tourism encourage visitors to keep their trips, use CDC’s healthy travel practices and explore Tennessee.