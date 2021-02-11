Tennessee Walmarts to offer COVID-19 vaccines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health will be expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability to pharmacies across the state beginning February 12.

As of Thursday, TDH was notified of 121 Walmart pharmacy locations across the state that would offer COVID-19 vaccinations. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a public-private partnership with national pharmacy partners and networks of independent pharmacies. Vaccines will be provided at no cost and will be available by appointment only.

“We continue to advocate for Tennesseans by maximizing every dose of COVID-19 vaccine made available for people in our state. We are eager to collaborate with our federal partners to expand access to this vital resource for Tennesseans in the communities where they live and work,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked with states to select initial pharmacy partners based on several factors including their ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19. A total of one million total doses of Moderna vaccine are being provided for the first week of the program nationwide, and additional doses will be allocated to the program weekly,

Tennesseans can learn what phase of the vaccine program they’re eligible for by clicking here. For information on participating Walmart locations, click here.