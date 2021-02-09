Tennessee Walmart and Sam’s Club stores now offering COVID-19 vaccines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -- Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Pierecy didn't mince words Tuesday, telling Tennesseans, "I need your help in getting 70+ year-olds vaccinated quickly."

The state has seen a reduction in hospitalizations as one in three Tennesseans, 70 and older, have been vaccinated. But, that also means, "two out of every three Tennesseans, age 70+, are unvaccinated," explained Pierecy.

The numbers show older populations are more vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, so Dr. Piercey is asking for your help.

"Anyone you know who know is 70+, reach out to them and say 'Hey, have you been vaccinated yet?' And if the answer is no, please offer to help them with that." Senior centers are stepping up to help with transportation and scheduling. The question now is who needs the help.

"We are pushing, trying to find these individuals that do want to be vaccinated so we can get them into a local county health department," said Jim Shulman, Executive Director for the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.