Tennessee Walmart and Sam’s Club stores now offering COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Tennessee are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Tennesseans.

To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit the Walmart or Sam’s Club websites. Before scheduling an appointment, make sure to verify your eligibility through the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

Click here for a full list of available locations.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Don't Miss

Trending Stories