Tennessee Valley Healthcare hiring for COVID-19 response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Veterans Administration’s Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hiring health care workers to staff its hospitals and clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system is offering both temporary and permanent assignments, according to a news release. It is also recruiting recent retirees with experience in high-need areas, with the possibility of dual compensation waivers that allow retirees to receive annuities while receiving full compensation.

In addition, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is seeking nurse practitioners and registered nurses for 120-day appointments with the Travel Nurse Corps, a VA-operated internal pool of nurses available for temporary short-term assignments throughout the country.

The Tennessee Valley Healthcare system includes hospitals in Nashville and Murfressboro as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics in Tennessee and Kentucky.

A complete listing of jobs is available at www.vacareers.va.gov.

