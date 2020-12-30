Tennessee updates COVID-19 vaccination plan, teachers moved up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee health leaders updated the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, saying the goal was to make sure the most vulnerable people were vaccinated first.

The state health department said the updated vaccination plan is focused on reducing risks to the state’s healthcare infrastructure, which deals with reducing demand on hospital capacity while keeping healthcare workers at the bedside of those who need them.

The state will aim to protect the most vulnerable Tennesseans first, and the plan also focuses on reducing the risk to society and the economy by preserving the workforce in highest risk areas.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said they’re overlaying people’s ages starting with 75-year-olds. She said people 65 and older account for 80 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.

“Our overarching principal in determining all of these phases is risk. Risk is so important when you think about how we develop these phases. Because we see it all the time. People get their feelings hurt and they feel like these phases are linked to importance or worth and that’s not it at all. It has to do with risk,” Piercey said.

Another change to the state’s plan also included where teachers stood in the phases.

“K-12 teachers and childcare staff have been bumped up to [phase] 1b. That is right behind healthcare workers so there is no other higher category other than healthcare workers,” Dr. Piercey said.

She added that, like other parts of the country, Tennessee is having supply challenges when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine and people need to keep in mind that different counties will be in different phases of vaccine distribution.

Right now, of the roughly 170,000 vaccines that have been delivered to Tennessee, state officials said about half of those have been administered.

“I can confidently say we are one of the top in the nation of having distributed available vaccine as a percentage – you know, how many we’ve distributed as a percentage of what is available to us. We’re on the order of 20 plus percent. Compare that to some states, at last calculation Mississippi and Alabama were in the single digits,” Dr. Piercey said.

READ: Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan