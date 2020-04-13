Tennessee unemployment website temporarily down to process claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development reported Monday morning its ‘Jobs4TN’ unemployment claims website is down temporarily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said the state of Tennessee processed an unprecedented $114,000 in unemployment insurance payments last week, totaling $33 million. The department said they expect to exceed those numbers for the payments processed this week.
Staff said they’re temporarily shutting down the Jobs4TN website in order to process this week’s claims and allow the system to return to normal response times.
Jobs4TN will not be accepting new applications until about 1 p.m. Monday.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|12
|Bedford
|20
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|31
|Campbell
|10
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|11
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|18
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|2
|Cocke
|4
|Coffee
|11
|Cumberland
|42
|Davidson
|1,178
|Decatur
|2
|DeKalb
|9
|Dickson
|30
|Dyer
|19
|Fayette
|32
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|22
|Gibson
|20
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|26
|Grundy
|23
|Hamblen
|5
|Hamilton
|107
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|23
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|5
|Jefferson
|15
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|169
|Lauderdale
|8
|Lawrence
|12
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|8
|Loudon
|16
|Macon
|24
|Madison
|59
|Marion
|25
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|32
|McMinn
|4
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|8
|Montgomery
|97
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|7
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|4
|Putnam
|87
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|84
|Rutherford
|243
|Scott
|8
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|21
|Shelby
|1,215
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|37
|Sumner
|445
|Tipton
|49
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|42
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|3
|Williamson
|318
|Wilson
|139
|Residents of other states/countries
|239
|Pending
|12
|Total Cases – as of (4/12/20)
|5,308
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|13
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|20
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|22
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|4
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/12/20)
|101
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
