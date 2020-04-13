Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  15
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Tennessee unemployment website temporarily down to process claims

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
unemployment-claim_350187

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development reported Monday morning its ‘Jobs4TN’ unemployment claims website is down temporarily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the state of Tennessee processed an unprecedented $114,000 in unemployment insurance payments last week, totaling $33 million. The department said they expect to exceed those numbers for the payments processed this week.

Staff said they’re temporarily shutting down the Jobs4TN website in order to process this week’s claims and allow the system to return to normal response times.

Jobs4TN will not be accepting new applications until about 1 p.m. Monday.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson12
Bedford20
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount46
Bradley31
Campbell10
Cannon7
Carroll11
Carter3
Cheatham18
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay2
Cocke4
Coffee11
Cumberland42
Davidson 1,178
Decatur2
DeKalb9
Dickson30
Dyer19
Fayette32
Fentress2
Franklin22
Gibson20
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene26
Grundy23
Hamblen5
Hamilton107
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins23
Haywood13
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson15
Johnson2
Knox169
Lauderdale8
Lawrence12
Lewis2
Lincoln8
Loudon16
Macon24
Madison59
Marion25
Marshall9
Maury32
McMinn 4
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery97
Morgan5
Obion7
Overton5
Perry4
Polk4
Putnam87
Roane5
Robertson84
Rutherford243
Scott8
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,215
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 37
Sumner445
Tipton49
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Warren4
Washington42
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson318
Wilson 139
Residents of other states/countries239
Pending12
Total Casesas of (4/12/20)5,308

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner22
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/12/20)101

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories