Tennessee to provide extra $300 unemployment boost

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Additional relief is on the way for those unemployed in the state of Tennessee.

Tennessee is among the first states to begin paying a $300 boost in unemployment aid to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boost is extra money on top of federal unemployment aid and is part of the COVID-19 relief package. Any delayed payments will be paid retroactively to December 27.

The previous federal supplement was cut off in September. The extra $300 payments will be given out through March 14, 2021.