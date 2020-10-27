Tennessee to conduct COVID-19 testing events in 6 rural counties on Oct. 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group announced plans to open drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions on Saturday, October 31.
Saturday’s COVID-19 testing is free to those who want to receive a test. Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests.
The testing locations are as follows:
West Tennessee
Crockett County
Alamo Christian Church: 1550 TN-88, Alamo, TN 38001
Fayette County
Oakland First Baptist Church: 8695 US-64, Somerville, TN 38068
Middle Tennessee
Smith County
Smith County Ag Center: 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, TN 37030
Wilson County
Wilson County Fairgrounds: 945 East Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN 37087
East Tennessee
Grainger County
Grainger County Health Department: 185 Justice Center Drive , Rutledge, TN 37861
Johnson County
Johnson County High School: 510 Fairground Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683
The testing events are part of the Unified Command Group’s ongoing effort, through the fall, to bring weekend, drive through COVID-19 testing opportunities to rural Tennesseans.
When will you get your results back?
Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. The information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. To learn more about what to expect after being tested, click here.
