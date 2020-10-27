Tennessee to conduct COVID-19 testing events in 6 rural counties on Oct. 31

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group announced plans to open drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions on Saturday, October 31.

Saturday’s COVID-19 testing is free to those who want to receive a test. Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests.

The testing locations are as follows:

West Tennessee

Crockett County

Alamo Christian Church: 1550 TN-88, Alamo, TN 38001

Fayette County

Oakland First Baptist Church: 8695 US-64, Somerville, TN 38068

Middle Tennessee

Smith County

Smith County Ag Center: 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, TN 37030

Wilson County

Wilson County Fairgrounds: 945 East Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN 37087

East Tennessee

Grainger County

Grainger County Health Department: 185 Justice Center Drive , Rutledge, TN 37861

Johnson County

Johnson County High School: 510 Fairground Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683

The testing events are part of the Unified Command Group’s ongoing effort, through the fall, to bring weekend, drive through COVID-19 testing opportunities to rural Tennesseans.

When will you get your results back?

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. The information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. To learn more about what to expect after being tested, click here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )