Tennessee to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for those 70 and up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Tennesseans aged 70 and older this week as the state starts receiving increased allocations of COVID-19 vaccines.

Tennessee residents aged 70 and up may begin registering for COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday, February 2. Click here to learn more.

A release from TDH states the department estimates about 300,000 Tennesseans in the 70-74-year-old age group. Tennessee can expand COVID-19 vaccination access to this age group after an increase in the state’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennessee is expecting about 93,000 doses of these vaccines this week, a 15 percent increase in the state’s previous weekly vaccine allocations.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. The state plans to continue moving through phases of the plan as vaccine supplies increase. TDH expects the state may be able to expand vaccination to Phase 1B groups and those aged 65 and older as soon as March if supplies continue to increase as expected.

Tennessee counties may progress through the phases at different times, depending on supply and demand of COVID-19 vaccines.

Click here to read the full COVID-19 vaccination plan.