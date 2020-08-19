Tennessee Tech University welcomes students back amid COVID-19 pandemic

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – College students are heading back to campus under very different circumstances due to COVID-19.
The overwhelming majority of student body at Tennessee Tech University asked school leaders to come back to campus, after learning virtually since March.
“I love my parents, but I love to be at college more,” said D’Artagnan Rullan, a Resident Assistant at the university. “It’s just very different to be here and specialize at a safe distance and at the cafe again, it’s a luxury and I really miss that.”
New safety protocols include requiring masks inside indoor areas or when social distancing isn’t possible, smaller capacity in classrooms, 70 plexiglass barriers, 20 no-touch temperature stations and roads closed to traffic to help students transition to classes safely. All courses are being recorded in case a student has to be quarantined.
There are also social distancing protocols inside all dorms and dining areas. Testing for the virus will also be available.
Despite a public health crisis, enrollment is up for the 2020-2021 school year. However, if there is an outbreak of cases, the university has a plan to transfer to virtual learning. But, there goal is to finish the year the traditional way.
You can read more about Tennessee Tech’s return to campus plan HERE.
