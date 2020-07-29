Tennessee surpasses 100K total COVID-19 cases, 1K deaths on same day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, July 29.

The health department reported 1,778 new cases, bringing the state to 100,822 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 99,703 are confirmed and 1,119 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 2,344 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 21 additional deaths for the second day in a row, bringing Tennessee up to 1,021 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 62,129 have recovered, an increase of 2,369 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 110 to 4,482. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 100,822 cases, 49,829 are male (49%), 49,773 are female (49%), and 1,220 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,455,120 tests with 1,354,298 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.9%. Wednesday’s update added 19,687 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Metro Public Health Department officials announced COVID-19 numbers would not be released Wednesday due to “technical difficulties.”

Metro’s technical issues come a day after reports from the state’s health department were delayed seven hours on Tuesday. The department posted the following message, explaining the delay:

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 99,044 as of July 28, 2020. We have encountered a technical disruption that has delayed the reporting of some of the daily data points. We will post the complete data set as soon as it is available. We are working diligently to improve our systems and provide accurate and updated reports about the status of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

During Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

Schools Moving Forward

Governor Bill Lee announced the State of Tennessee’s recommendations to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The governor’s plan for re-opening schools is getting criticized by some state leaders.

School districts across the state are working to finalize plans and back-up plans for the upcoming school year. More than 40 Middle Tennessee schools have released their plans.

Last week the TSSAA’s Board of Control voted to pass a broad range of new rules to deal with COVID-19 in the coming school year. Check out the full list here.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Response

Dr. Deborah Birx met with Governor Lee in Nashville Monday morning. The Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force called for all Tennessee counties to issue mask mandates. Several counties have issued mask requirements around the state already.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

