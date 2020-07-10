Tennessee Supreme Court requiring masks in all courthouses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order Thursday calling for all people entering courthouses to wear face coverings.

The order takes effect Monday, July 13 and will be in place until further notice.

There are exceptions, including children under 12 and people with certain medical conditions.

To read the full order, click here.

