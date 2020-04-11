Tennessee State Representative releases ‘best practices’ as businesses prepare to open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jason Zachary is a State Representative for Tennessee’s 14th District. Zachary took to twitter on Saturday afternoon to release a list of best practices that businesses can follow as they prepare to open amid COVID-19.

As businesses in TN prepare open, we @zoom_us’d with some of the nation’s largest retailers to hear about their best in-store practices & polices to limit the spread of Corona. Below are important guidelines TN businesses should follow when opening, to ensure everyone’s safety! pic.twitter.com/OHnem4uig3 — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) April 11, 2020

🚨This is big news! There are only *28* active cases in Knox County out of 470k people!

The time has come for us to open up commerce, cautiously and in stages but we must open the economy!! https://t.co/1fjVA26Qg2 — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) April 11, 2020

Zachary’s tweets come just as Governor Bill Lee weighs his options regarding the expiration of the stay-at-home order on Tuesday.

Zachary also tweeted out a poll about the decision.

What do you think TN should do when the Stay at Home Executive Order expires on Tuesday night? — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) April 11, 2020

