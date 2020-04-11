Breaking News
TDH: 5,114 COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths in Tennessee
Tennessee State Representative releases ‘best practices’ as businesses prepare to open

COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jason Zachary is a State Representative for Tennessee’s 14th District. Zachary took to twitter on Saturday afternoon to release a list of best practices that businesses can follow as they prepare to open amid COVID-19.

Zachary’s tweets come just as Governor Bill Lee weighs his options regarding the expiration of the stay-at-home order on Tuesday.

Zachary also tweeted out a poll about the decision.

