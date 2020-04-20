Tennessee State Parks to reopen most parks starting Friday, April 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State Parks will reopen most of its 56 state parks on Friday, April 24, for day-use only. The decision comes after Governor Bill Lee announced Monday the statewide ‘Safer at Home’ order will expire April 30.

Specific details on which parks will reopen will be available on the Tennessee State Parks website this week.

“We are eager to serve once again but we urge Tennesseans to continue to practice physical distancing when visiting parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure safety among visitors and our staff.”

When considering a visit, Tennessee State Parks encourages the following:

Stay at home if you are sick or do not feel well.

Maintain at least six feet of distance between you and other visitors.

Visit parks that are only a short distance from your home.

Consider visiting earlier in the day so you can adjust plans if a park is full. Tennessee State Parks may limit access to certain parks or areas if capacity is reached.

Plan ahead. Many Tennessee State Parks buildings will be closed. Plan to bring your own snacks, water and hand sanitizer.

Prepare for limited or no bathroom access. Some restrooms remain open, but many will not.

Consider bringing a mask and wearing it when around other people.

Carry your trash with you or dispose of it in the appropriate containers to help keep our cleaning staff safe and our parks litter-free.

Overcrowding may cause entire parks or portions of parks to close again.

Facilities and gathering areas, including pavilions and playgrounds, will remain closed. Cabins, lodges, restaurants, campgrounds, and group camps remain closed. For up-to-date information on park closure please visit www.tnstateparks.com.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 76 Benton 4 Bledsoe 10 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 13 Cannon 8 Carroll 15 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 8 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 20 Crockett 6 Cumberland 58 Davidson 1,675 Decatur 4 DeKalb 12 Dickson 46 Dyer 28 Fayette 46 Fentress 4 Franklin 27 Gibson 31 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 35 Grundy 25 Hamblen 8 Hamilton 118 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 6 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 193 Lake 4 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 10 Loudon 23 Macon 34 Madison 87 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 11 Montgomery 122 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 96 Rhea 2 Roane 8 Robertson 116 Rutherford 328 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 26 Shelby 1,839 Smith 14 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 518 Tipton 83 Trousdale 21 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 357 Wilson 185 Residents of other states/countries 273 Pending 57 Total Cases – as of (4/20/20) 7,238

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 3 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 35 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 31 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20) 152

