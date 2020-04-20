1  of  3
Governor Lee: TN 'Safer at Home' order to expire April 30, phased reopening next week
Tennessee State Parks to reopen most parks starting Friday, April 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State Parks will reopen most of its 56 state parks on Friday, April 24, for day-use only. The decision comes after Governor Bill Lee announced Monday the statewide ‘Safer at Home’ order will expire April 30.

Specific details on which parks will reopen will be available on the Tennessee State Parks website this week.

“We are eager to serve once again but we urge Tennesseans to continue to practice physical distancing when visiting parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure safety among visitors and our staff.”

When considering a visit, Tennessee State Parks encourages the following:

  • Stay at home if you are sick or do not feel well.
  • Maintain at least six feet of distance between you and other visitors.
  • Visit parks that are only a short distance from your home.
  • Consider visiting earlier in the day so you can adjust plans if a park is full. Tennessee State Parks may limit access to certain parks or areas if capacity is reached.
  • Plan ahead. Many Tennessee State Parks buildings will be closed. Plan to bring your own snacks, water and hand sanitizer.
  • Prepare for limited or no bathroom access. Some restrooms remain open, but many will not.
  • Consider bringing a mask and wearing it when around other people.
  • Carry your trash with you or dispose of it in the appropriate containers to help keep our cleaning staff safe and our parks litter-free.

Overcrowding may cause entire parks or portions of parks to close again.

Facilities and gathering areas, including pavilions and playgrounds, will remain closed. Cabins, lodges, restaurants, campgrounds, and group camps remain closed. For up-to-date information on park closure please visit www.tnstateparks.com.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford76
Benton4
Bledsoe10
Blount46
Bradley37
Campbell13
Cannon8
Carroll15
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester8
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee20
Crockett6
Cumberland58
Davidson 1,675
Decatur4
DeKalb12
Dickson46
Dyer28
Fayette46
Fentress4
Franklin27
Gibson31
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene35
Grundy25
Hamblen8
Hamilton118
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood13
Henderson4
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys6
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox193
Lake4
Lauderdale16
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln10
Loudon23
Macon34
Madison87
Marion28
Marshall16
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe11
Montgomery122
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam96
Rhea2
Roane8
Robertson116
Rutherford328
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier26
Shelby1,839
Smith14
Stewart6
Sullivan 45
Sumner518
Tipton83
Trousdale21
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren5
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley8
White4
Williamson357
Wilson 185
Residents of other states/countries273
Pending57
Total Casesas of (4/20/20)7,238

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton12
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam3
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby35
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner31
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)152

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

