Tennessee State Parks open but keep your distance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With nice weather conditions expected through the end of the week, many Middle Tennesseans will be spending time outside.

Tenessee State Parks will be open with daytime hours through April 10. This means that all 56 state parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

There are a few other changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the parks are open, some state park facilities are closed as well as all public gathering spaces such as visitor centers, golf courses, and restaurants. All overnight accommodations are closed for the time being.

Social distancing is also encouraged while enjoying Tennessee State Parks. Gatherings of more than 10 people are also prohibited. Staying at least 6 feet away from is recommended as well as frequent hand washing.

More information on Tennessee State Parks and changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic are available here.

