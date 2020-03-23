Tennessee small businesses can apply for loans as result of virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee small businesses that have been economically harmed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak can apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans, the state said.

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million. The funds are to be used for financial obligations and operating expenses.

“Small businesses and nonprofits across the state are suffering greatly in the wake of this pandemic, and these loans will help overcome the temporary loss of revenue companies are experiencing during this difficult time,” Gov. Bill Lee said last week in a news release from the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

The request for the economic injury disaster loan declaration was submitted Wednesday.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications online.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 167 Dickson 4 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Houston 1 Jefferson 2 Knox 5 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 2 McMinn 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Perry 1 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 3 Rutherford 8 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 66 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Tipton 5 Washington 2 Williamson 48 Wilson 2 Residents of other states/countries 82 Unknown 30 Total Cases – as of (3/22/20) 505

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

