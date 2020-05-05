Tennessee Sheriff’s Association warns against new scam

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA) is warning the public against a new scam.

TSA officials said people are calling and posing as their President and Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, and asking for membership dues and donations to help during the pandemic.

TSA released the following statement:

The TSA would never solicit funds or ask for donations over the phone. All official communication from the TSA is sent through the mail. Members are sent renewal letters in January. Follow-up renewal letters and thank you letters are sent in April. The annual newsletter is sent in November. John Fuson

Fuson added that TSA is requesting citizens to immediately hang up when they receive a call like this and report it to their local law enforcement agency.

