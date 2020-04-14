Live Now
coronavirus

Tennessee sends out first installment of federal pandemic compensation

Coronavirus

US $100 bills being printed in a mint (Nexstar, file)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, the state sent out roughly 110,000 unemployment payments across the state. 

These $600 payments were the first installment of payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. This $600 is in addition to Tennessee Unemployment Compensation benefits. 

In total, the state distributed close to $94 million, which most claimants can expect to see in their bank account Wednesday.   

 The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development projected 150,000 payments would be made by the end of the week.  

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson15
Bedford25
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount47
Bradley33
Campbell12
Cannon7
Carroll12
Carter3
Cheatham19
Chester5
Claiborne5
Clay4
Cocke7
Coffee12
Cumberland51
Davidson 1,237
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson33
Dyer22
Fayette37
Fentress3
Franklin23
Gibson21
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene27
Grundy22
Hamblen6
Hamilton110
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins24
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox174
Lake4
Lauderdale9
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon17
Macon27
Madison73
Marion26
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery101
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton6
Perry4
Polk5
Putnam92
Roane5
Robertson92
Rutherford253
Scott10
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,359
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 43
Sumner466
Tipton52
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington44
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson322
Wilson 145
Residents of other states/countries253
Pending136
Total Casesas of (4/14/20)5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Carter1
Davidson18
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby26
Sullivan1
Sumner27
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20)124

