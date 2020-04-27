Live Now
Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) — Tennessee reported its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases as the state continues to increase testing efforts.

The Tennessee Department of Health said there were at least 9,667 confirmed cases as of Sunday. The 478 new cases represent a 5.2% jump from Saturday’s total, the highest number of new virus cases recorded in one day in the state.

At least 181 people have died from the virus across Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee will allow restaurants in most of the state to reopen dine-in service Monday, while retail stores may reopen in-person shopping Wednesday. The governor has said gyms, salons, barbershops and other close-contact shops will likely reopen later in May.

Davidson County saw a large increase in cases this weekend, 157 from Saturday to Sunday. Metro health leaders have said science and data will drive the decision to when Nashville can begin to reopen for business.

“We are grateful for our regional mayors and partners, who saw we are all in this together and had a safer at home order placed in regional counties. I hope as we do a data driven reopening our regional mayors will do the same,” said Dr. Alex Jahanhir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce.

“We’re alerting people, the start hopefully is around the corner, we will let people know with adequate notice to start. People need to be aware some businesses are going to need to start slowly,” explained Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson25
Bedford159
Benton6
Bledsoe588
Blount53
Bradley43
Campbell14
Cannon10
Carroll16
Carter12
Cheatham36
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke14
Coffee32
Crockett7
Cumberland67
Davidson 2,236
Decatur4
DeKalb13
Dickson66
Dyer31
Fayette52
Fentress4
Franklin29
Gibson38
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene41
Grundy28
Hamblen15
Hamilton141
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins29
Haywood18
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman41
Houston4
Humphreys9
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson2
Knox210
Lake48
Lauderdale18
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon27
Macon38
Madison101
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury40
McMinn 14
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe13
Montgomery136
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton7
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam109
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson136
Rutherford405
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier45
Shelby2,296
Smith19
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner593
Tipton94
Trousdale48
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren5
Washington52
Wayne2
Weakley19
White4
Williamson397
Wilson 233
Residents of other states/countries332
Pending37
Total Casesas of (4/26/20)9,667

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson23
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford9
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner34
Trousdale1
Williamson7
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/26/20)181

