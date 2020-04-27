Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) — Tennessee reported its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases as the state continues to increase testing efforts.
The Tennessee Department of Health said there were at least 9,667 confirmed cases as of Sunday. The 478 new cases represent a 5.2% jump from Saturday’s total, the highest number of new virus cases recorded in one day in the state.
At least 181 people have died from the virus across Tennessee.
Gov. Bill Lee will allow restaurants in most of the state to reopen dine-in service Monday, while retail stores may reopen in-person shopping Wednesday. The governor has said gyms, salons, barbershops and other close-contact shops will likely reopen later in May.
Davidson County saw a large increase in cases this weekend, 157 from Saturday to Sunday. Metro health leaders have said science and data will drive the decision to when Nashville can begin to reopen for business.
“We are grateful for our regional mayors and partners, who saw we are all in this together and had a safer at home order placed in regional counties. I hope as we do a data driven reopening our regional mayors will do the same,” said Dr. Alex Jahanhir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce.
“We’re alerting people, the start hopefully is around the corner, we will let people know with adequate notice to start. People need to be aware some businesses are going to need to start slowly,” explained Nashville Mayor John Cooper.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|25
|Bedford
|159
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|588
|Blount
|53
|Bradley
|43
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|10
|Carroll
|16
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|36
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|14
|Coffee
|32
|Crockett
|7
|Cumberland
|67
|Davidson
|2,236
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|13
|Dickson
|66
|Dyer
|31
|Fayette
|52
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|29
|Gibson
|38
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|41
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|15
|Hamilton
|141
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|29
|Haywood
|18
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|41
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|9
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|210
|Lake
|48
|Lauderdale
|18
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|Loudon
|27
|Macon
|38
|Madison
|101
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|40
|McMinn
|14
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|6
|Monroe
|13
|Montgomery
|136
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|109
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|136
|Rutherford
|405
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|45
|Shelby
|2,296
|Smith
|19
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|593
|Tipton
|94
|Trousdale
|48
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|52
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|19
|White
|4
|Williamson
|397
|Wilson
|233
|Residents of other states/countries
|332
|Pending
|37
|Total Cases – as of (4/26/20)
|9,667
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|23
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|9
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|34
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|7
|Wilson
|3
|Out of state
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/26/20)
|181
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: