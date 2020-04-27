Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) — Tennessee reported its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases as the state continues to increase testing efforts.

The Tennessee Department of Health said there were at least 9,667 confirmed cases as of Sunday. The 478 new cases represent a 5.2% jump from Saturday’s total, the highest number of new virus cases recorded in one day in the state.

At least 181 people have died from the virus across Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee will allow restaurants in most of the state to reopen dine-in service Monday, while retail stores may reopen in-person shopping Wednesday. The governor has said gyms, salons, barbershops and other close-contact shops will likely reopen later in May.

Davidson County saw a large increase in cases this weekend, 157 from Saturday to Sunday. Metro health leaders have said science and data will drive the decision to when Nashville can begin to reopen for business.

“We are grateful for our regional mayors and partners, who saw we are all in this together and had a safer at home order placed in regional counties. I hope as we do a data driven reopening our regional mayors will do the same,” said Dr. Alex Jahanhir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce.

“We’re alerting people, the start hopefully is around the corner, we will let people know with adequate notice to start. People need to be aware some businesses are going to need to start slowly,” explained Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

County Cases Anderson 25 Bedford 159 Benton 6 Bledsoe 588 Blount 53 Bradley 43 Campbell 14 Cannon 10 Carroll 16 Carter 12 Cheatham 36 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 32 Crockett 7 Cumberland 67 Davidson 2,236 Decatur 4 DeKalb 13 Dickson 66 Dyer 31 Fayette 52 Fentress 4 Franklin 29 Gibson 38 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 41 Grundy 28 Hamblen 15 Hamilton 141 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 29 Haywood 18 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 41 Houston 4 Humphreys 9 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 2 Knox 210 Lake 48 Lauderdale 18 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 27 Macon 38 Madison 101 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 40 McMinn 14 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 13 Montgomery 136 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 109 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 136 Rutherford 405 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 45 Shelby 2,296 Smith 19 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 593 Tipton 94 Trousdale 48 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 5 Washington 52 Wayne 2 Weakley 19 White 4 Williamson 397 Wilson 233 Residents of other states/countries 332 Pending 37 Total Cases – as of (4/26/20) 9,667

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 23 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 9 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 34 Trousdale 1 Williamson 7 Wilson 3 Out of state 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/26/20) 181

