Tennessee scores an ‘F’ in social distancing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Social distancing is the best method for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Since Governor Bill Lee announced the first safer at home order for the state of Tennessee on March 30, Unacast has used cellphone GPS data to gauge how well we are social distancing. Now that many states, including Tennessee, are re-opening, the question is, what will the impact be?

The re-opening process has been uneven and varies on the state and even city level. In late April, Governor Lee loosened restrictions across much of the state. Large cities, like Nashville, have a separate timeline. Phase one for Davidson County started today.

Uncast’s data shows that we are doing worse than before at staying apart. Tennessee’s score on Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard is an ‘F.’ In Davidson County, where restrictions are just being loosened, the score is a C-.

The entire southeast scores poorly when it comes to social distancing, despite states having different timelines for re-opening. Every state that borders Tennessee has a score of ‘F.’

Georgia started the re-opening process early with their stay-at-home order expiring on April 30th.

Alabama is currently under a “Safer At Home” order through May 15th. They also have a failing score when it comes to social distancing.

Something interesting is that Kentucky, which is taking a slower approach to re-opening, also has a failing score for social distancing.

According to the CDC, symptoms appear somewhere between 2 and 14 days after exposure to the virus. In the coming days and weeks, we will see if this decrease in social distancing will mean an increase in cases here in Middle Tennessee and throughout the Southeast.

