Tennessee restaurants can open Monday, retail stores on Wednesday under governor’s plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many restaurants across Tennessee will be allowed to reopen as early as Monday at half capacity under a plan set to be unveiled Friday by Governor Bill Lee.

Previewing his economic recovery plan Thursday evening, the governor said restaurants operating at 50-percent capacity, and following the guidance set forth by his office, would have the power to open on Monday, April 27.

He added retail stores would also be allowed to reopen at 50-percent capacity as early as Wednesday, April 29.

The governor’s plan would apply to 89 of the state’s 95 counties, excluding Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties, which will have their own strategies.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper unveiled his four-phase plan for reopening the city on Thursday morning.

Governor Lee will release his detailed economic recovery plan for the state on Friday.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 23 Bedford 130 Benton 5 Bledsoe 214 Blount 48 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 14 Carter 6 Cheatham 28 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 25 Crockett 6 Cumberland 61 Davidson 1,918 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 56 Dyer 30 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 28 Gibson 32 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 38 Grundy 27 Hamblen 14 Hamilton 129 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 14 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 16 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 202 Lake 20 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 24 Macon 35 Madison 94 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 35 McMinn 6 McNairy 10 Meigs 5 Monroe 12 Montgomery 130 Moore 3 Morgan 5 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 101 Rhea 4 Roane 8 Robertson 125 Rutherford 351 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 34 Shelby 1,951 Smith 18 Stewart 6 Sullivan 47 Sumner 556 Tipton 87 Trousdale 27 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 9 White 4 Williamson 369 Wilson 195 Residents of other states/countries 277 Pending 192 Total Cases – as of (4/23/20) 8,266

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 21 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 4 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 43 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 32 Trousdale 1 Williamson 7 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Pending 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/23/20) 170

