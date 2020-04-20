Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
coronavirus

Tennessee representative urges governor to lift restrictions, reopen businesses immediately

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tennessee State Capitol Generic_72394

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee representative is pleading with Governor Bill Lee to reopen businesses statewide immediately, instead of waiting until next month.

Bruce Griffey, a Republican representing Benton, Henry and Stewart counties in the Tennessee House of Representatives, submitted a letter to the governor Sunday, saying his request comes after a poll of his constituents.

“Every day that goes by with government imposed restrictions we are losing millions in economic output,” Griffey wrote in the three-page letter. “Small businesses are facing greater certainty of permanently closing due to crippling economic hardship and workers’ fears are growing as to how they are going to bring in money to support their families and cover their bills.”

Rep. Bruce Griffey (Courtesy: Tenn. House of Representatives)

When Governor Lee extended his “Stay-At-Home Order” last week through April 30, he said the plan was to reopen the economy in May. Griffey said he polled nearly 9,000 people and 55-percent were in favor of lifting the restrictions earlier.

“As a constitutional, conservative Republican, I believe in and ran on a platform of advocating for reduced regulations and small, limited government that works for, serves and answers to its citizens, not restricts or infringes upon their rights or overrides their opinion,” Griffey said.

He added, “it is for this reason and all of the above-cited reasons that I urge you, on behalf of the majority of my constituents, to end now the restrictions imposed by Executive Order No. 27.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford71
Benton4
Bledsoe9
Blount46
Bradley37
Campbell12
Cannon8
Carroll15
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester8
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee20
Crockett5
Cumberland57
Davidson 1,638
Decatur4
DeKalb10
Dickson45
Dyer28
Fayette45
Fentress4
Franklin26
Gibson31
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene30
Grundy25
Hamblen8
Hamilton116
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood13
Henderson4
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys7
Jackson6
Jefferson15
Johnson2
Knox194
Lake4
Lauderdale15
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln10
Loudon22
Macon33
Madison86
Marion28
Marshall16
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe10
Montgomery119
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam95
Rhea2
Roane8
Robertson113
Rutherford309
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier24
Shelby1,778
Smith13
Stewart6
Sullivan 45
Sumner509
Tipton56
Trousdale22
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren5
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley8
White4
Williamson348
Wilson 181
Residents of other states/countries274
Pending88
Total Casesas of (4/19/20)7,070

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton12
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Sevier1
Shelby35
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner30
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20)148

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories