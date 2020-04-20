Tennessee representative urges governor to lift restrictions, reopen businesses immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee representative is pleading with Governor Bill Lee to reopen businesses statewide immediately, instead of waiting until next month.

Bruce Griffey, a Republican representing Benton, Henry and Stewart counties in the Tennessee House of Representatives, submitted a letter to the governor Sunday, saying his request comes after a poll of his constituents.

“Every day that goes by with government imposed restrictions we are losing millions in economic output,” Griffey wrote in the three-page letter. “Small businesses are facing greater certainty of permanently closing due to crippling economic hardship and workers’ fears are growing as to how they are going to bring in money to support their families and cover their bills.”

Rep. Bruce Griffey (Courtesy: Tenn. House of Representatives)

When Governor Lee extended his “Stay-At-Home Order” last week through April 30, he said the plan was to reopen the economy in May. Griffey said he polled nearly 9,000 people and 55-percent were in favor of lifting the restrictions earlier.

“As a constitutional, conservative Republican, I believe in and ran on a platform of advocating for reduced regulations and small, limited government that works for, serves and answers to its citizens, not restricts or infringes upon their rights or overrides their opinion,” Griffey said.

He added, “it is for this reason and all of the above-cited reasons that I urge you, on behalf of the majority of my constituents, to end now the restrictions imposed by Executive Order No. 27.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 71 Benton 4 Bledsoe 9 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 15 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 8 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 20 Crockett 5 Cumberland 57 Davidson 1,638 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 45 Dyer 28 Fayette 45 Fentress 4 Franklin 26 Gibson 31 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 30 Grundy 25 Hamblen 8 Hamilton 116 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 15 Johnson 2 Knox 194 Lake 4 Lauderdale 15 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 10 Loudon 22 Macon 33 Madison 86 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 10 Montgomery 119 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 95 Rhea 2 Roane 8 Robertson 113 Rutherford 309 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 24 Shelby 1,778 Smith 13 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 509 Tipton 56 Trousdale 22 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 348 Wilson 181 Residents of other states/countries 274 Pending 88 Total Cases – as of (4/19/20) 7,070

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Sevier 1 Shelby 35 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 30 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20) 148

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE