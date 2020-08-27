Tennessee Representative tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Representative Bill Beck announced Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“In the interest of public health awareness, I must inform you that on Tuesday, August 25th, I received the results that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Rep. Beck said in a statement. “I began experiencing symptoms on Sunday, August 23rd. I immediately self-isolated for the rest of the day and went to be tested first thing Monday morning, August 24th, at the drive-through Metro Nashville COVID-19 Assessment Center at Nissan Stadium. I would like to thank the hard-working staff and volunteers of all assessment centers in Nashville and across the state. Their dedication, professionalism, and efficiency on the front lines of helping fight the spread of COVID-19 is to be commended.”

Rep. Beck said he began experiencing symptoms 11 days after the end of the legislative special session.

“I and many others said this special session was unnecessary and highly risky,” the statement went on to say. “We have been proven right on both accounts. I will be shocked if I am the only member who caught COVID-19 while attending a special session that did nothing but provide businesses with immunity from legitimate COVID-19 lawsuits and criminalize the right of our citizens to peacefully assembly and protest their government.”

The Representative advised all Tennesseeans to take special precautions during this time, including wearing masks.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE