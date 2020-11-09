Tennessee reports record-high 5,919 COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths on Nov. 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, November 9.

The department reported 5,919 new cases, bringing the state to 287,770 total cases, a 2.1% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 269,747 are confirmed and 18,023 are probable. The state currently has 31,645 active cases.

The 5,919 new-case number is the state’s highest single-day increase of cases, surpassing the previous record of 5,071 set just two days earlier on Nov. 7.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to over 3K for the first time with 3,312 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 2,707.

Of the 287,770 cases, 149,820 are female (52%), 135,727 are male (47%), and 2,223 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 15 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,610 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 252,515 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,697 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,732. There are a record-high 1,543 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 3,910,208 tests with 3,622,438 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 7.4%. Monday’s update added 53,580 tests to the state’s total with 10.95% percent positive cases.

As with previous updates from over the weekend, a tweet from the health department notes the large number of tests and cases reported on November 7 were connected to a backlog associated with the surveillance system upgrade that was announced last weekend.

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force urges Tennessee residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 1, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 38 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.

Monday’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 341 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 37,375.

A Tennessee man who helped host a large worship gathering in downtown Nashville that attracted thousands of people “was duped” by the main organizer and will not face charges, a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said Friday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE