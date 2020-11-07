Tennessee reports record-high 5,071 new COVID-19 cases, 49 additional deaths on Nov. 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, November 7.

The department reported 5,071 new cases, bringing the state to 278,215 total cases, a 1.9% day-to-day increase since Friday. Of the total cases, 261,202 are confirmed and 17,013 are probable. The state currently has 25,463 active cases.

The 5,071 new-case number is the state’s highest single-day increase of cases, surpassing the previous record of 3,606 set on October 23, by 41%.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 2,506 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 2,438.

Of the 278,215 cases, 144,600 are female (52%), 131,451 are male (47%), and 2,164 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 49 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,590 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 249,162 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,770 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,645. There are 1,514 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,819,604 tests with 3,541,389 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 7.3%. Saturday’s update added 44,496 tests to the state’s total.

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force urges Tennessee residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 1, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 38 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference, Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir showed the daily new cases per hundred thousand people for Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties. He said every county saw an improvement after reinstating its mask mandate, which had a positive impact on Davidson County as well.

He then showed the daily new cases in Maury County, which does not have a mask mandate. The mayor of Maury County said he stands by his decision not to enact a mask mandate.

Earlier Saturday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 89 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 36,392.

A Tennessee man who helped host a large worship gathering in downtown Nashville that attracted thousands of people “was duped” by the main organizer and will not face charges, a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said Friday.

