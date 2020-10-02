Tennessee reports 971 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths on Oct. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, October 2.

The health department reported 971 new cases, bringing the state to 198,403 total cases, a .5% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 190,388 are confirmed and 8,015 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased to 1,278 additional cases per day.

Of the 198,403 cases, 101,515 are female (51%), 95,114 are male (48%), and 1,774 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 14 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,515 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 182,166 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,385 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 8,827. There are 842 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 2,910,999 tests with 2,712,596 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Friday’s update added 16,124 tests to the state’s total.

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 71 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 29,136.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers originally scheduled for October 4 has now been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at noon.

As of Friday morning, a total of seven Tennessee Titans players and six staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week, according to the NFL.

TDH’s Reporting Format

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic. The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )