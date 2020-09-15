Tennessee reports 957 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths on Sept. 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, September 15.

The health department reported 957 new cases, bringing the state to 175,231 total cases, a 0.5% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 169,893 are confirmed and 5,338 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,354 additional cases per day.

Of the 175,231 cases, 88,967 are female (51%), 84,399 are male (48%), and 1,865 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 30 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,127 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 158,660 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,852 since Monday.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 7,848. There are 762 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 2,510,091 tests with 2,334,860 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remained around 7%. Tuesday’s update added 22,384 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 192 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 27,492.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE