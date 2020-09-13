Tennessee reports 933 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths on Sept. 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, September 13.

The health department reported 933 new cases, bringing the state to 171,824 total cases, a .5% day-to-day increase since Saturday. Of the total cases, 166,799 are confirmed and 5,025 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased to 1,100 additional cases per day.

Of the 171,824 cases, 87,184 are female (51%), 82,814 are male (48%), and 1,826 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 14 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,078 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 155,865 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 918 since Saturday.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 7,710. There are 696 people currently hospitalized, a decrease of 109 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 2,451,124 tests with 2,279,300 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remained around 7%. Sunday’s update added 13,359 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Sunday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 36 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 27,189.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Friday that Metro Public Health officials have approved an exception to extend bar and restaurant hours on Monday, September 14.

The move is to accommodate fans watching the Titans first game of the season on the road against Denver on Monday Night Football.

Broadway will be closed to traffic on weekend evenings throughout the month of September to allow more space for social distancing after crowds flocked to downtown Nashville over Labor Day weekend.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE