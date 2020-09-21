Tennessee reports 895 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Sept. 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, September 21.

The health department reported 895 new cases, bringing the state to 184,409 total cases, a 0.5% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 178,190 are confirmed and 6,219 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased to 1,448 additional cases per day.

Of the 184,409 cases, 93,929 are female (51%), 88,698 are male (48%), and 1,782 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 15 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,233 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 166,674 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 830 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 8,199. There are 693 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 2,673,187 tests with 2,488,778 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.9%. Monday’s update added 12,181 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 167 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 28,169.

Metro Nashville Public Schools is phasing in some students this month followed by grades Pre-K to 2nd grade in elementary school after the fall break. The proposed timeline doesn’t have high school students starting until January.

Director of Metro Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle, said their decisions were always based on safety first.

“We also know our high schools have the highest number of students who would be reconvening back in those facilities,” Dr. Battle said. “We also know the data and research with regards to our older students and the likelihood of transmission of the virus.”

On Thursday, Metro Schools reported nearly 600 students still haven’t shown up for online classes. News 2 is told some of these students may have transferred and never notified MNPS.

Football and girl’s soccer at high schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools will be allowed to resume this week.

“I’m proud to be able to say that high school students will be able to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities in person, whether they attend school in person or remain in the virtual environment,” said Dr. Battle during Mayor John Cooper’s weekly news conference on Thursday.

Fans won’t be able to attend games yet, but Dr. Battle said they are working on ways to add to the school spirit.

“We will allow cheerleaders and marching bands to be at games in a way that will provide for both social distancing and a bit of game time atmosphere.”

Fans will be allowed to return to Nissan Stadium in a limited capacity beginning Oct. 4 when the Tennessee Titans play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Social distancing measures will be in place and fans must wear masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking, according to the “Safe Stadium Playbook” released by the Titans.

TDH’s Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

