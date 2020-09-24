Tennessee reports 835 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths on Sept. 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, September 24.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 187,544 as of September 24, 2020 including 2,310 deaths, 708 current hospitalizations and 171,153 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 5.87%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HeZnJJ. pic.twitter.com/JQdYA5LAfV — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 24, 2020

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 105 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 28,392.

During his weekly coronavirus news conference, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced, beginning Oct. 1, bars and restaurants will be allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

Cooper said Phase Three will also allow events of up to 30% capacity or 500 people with a plan approved by the Metro Public Health Department. That will authorize the Grand Ole Opry to have an in-person audience of 500 for its 95th-anniversary show on Saturday, Oct. 3.

TDH’s Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

