Tennessee reports 833 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths on Sept. 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, September 9.

The health department reported 833 new cases, bringing the state to 166,587 total cases, a 0.5% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 162,028 are confirmed and 4,559 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 1,251 additional cases per day.

Of the 160,597 cases, 84,469 are female (51%), 80,270 are male (48%), and 1,848 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 35 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,931 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 149,698 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,533 since Tuesday.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 7,444. There are 862 people currently hospitalized, an increase of 16 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 2,362,943 tests with 2,196,356 negative results. The percentage for positive cases dropped by .1% to 7%. Wednesday’s update added 16,362 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 26,889 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

Last week, city leaders eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants, and other venues.

Mayor John Cooper closed a portion of Broadway to traffic to allow more space for social distancing after crowds flocked to Lower Broad in downtown Nashville over Labor Day weekend.

Some Metro Council members said they would like to see Lower Broad closed to traffic every weekend and the idea is starting to gain momentum.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

COVID-19 in Schools Data

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Education released plans to report additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.

The new COVID-19 case tracking dashboard was originally going to launch this week, but the department announced on Tuesday it would be delayed due to technical difficulties.

TDOE officials said the department was experiencing problems with processing data from a number of school districts. Full reporting from each district across the state is expected by September 22.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE