Tennessee reports 754 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths on Nov. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, November 1.

The health department reported 754 new cases, bringing the state to 261,426 total cases. Of those cases, 246,563 are confirmed and 14,863 are probable.

No new deaths were reported for Sunday. Tennessee’s death toll remains at 3,353.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 233,175 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,288 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,296 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 3,668,310 tests. The latest update added 11,305 tests to the state’s total.

Health experts say quarantine fatigue is to blame for why Tennessee is going in the wrong direction when it comes to controlling COVID-19.

“People do seem to be tired of COVID and they just want to put it aside and go back to normal,” says Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University. “I’m sorry, but COVID is here to stay and it’s not going to disappear. This is a marathon and we’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so let’s just make it the social norm.”

A Vanderbilt University report, released last week, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August.

The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

