Tennessee reports 645 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths on Sept. 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, September 8.

The health department reported 645 new cases, bringing the state to 165,754 total cases. Of those cases, 161,344 are confirmed and 4,410 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 27 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,896 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 148,165 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,952 since Monday.

There are 844 people currently hospitalized, an increase of 18 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 2,346,581 tests. Tuesday’s update added 6,201 tests to the state’s total.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

COVID-19 in Schools Data

Also on September 3, Tennessee Department of Education released plans to report additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.

A new dashboard will launch this week on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website that “will display information reported by districts about COVID-19 in their communities, and whether or how positive cases within a school may impact the way teachers deliver instruction to students.”

