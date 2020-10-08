Tennessee reports 63 COVID-19 deaths, new highest single-day increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, October 8.

The health department reported 1,992 new cases, bringing the state to 209,447 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 200,103 are confirmed and 9,344 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,716 additional cases per day.

Of the 209,447 cases, 107,299 are female (51%), 100,337 are male (48%), and 1,811 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 63 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,705 total deaths. The 63 new deaths update marks the state’s highest single-day increase, surpassing the previous record of 61 set on August 21.

In the first eight days of October, Tennessee has reported an increase of 251 deaths. This month has already surpassed the total deaths reported in March (23), April (176), May (165), and June (240).

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 189,990 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,414 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 9,094. There are 973 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,080,509 tests with 2,871,062 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Thursday’s update added 27,016 tests to the state’s total.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

Two additional Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL reported Thursday morning. One of the new cases was an inconclusive positive from Wednesday that has now been confirmed, a league spokesperson told News 2.

The Titans facility will remain closed until further notice.

The Titans are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium at noon Sunday, Oct. 11; however, with the latest positive cases, the NFL is currently evaluating the situation.

Governor Bill Lee announced last week the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

TDH’s Reporting Format

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic. The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

