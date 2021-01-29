Tennessee reports 4,908 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths; Announces ‘technical issue’ delays release of additional data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Friday, January 29.

A tweet from the department states a technical issue has caused a delay in the full data release for Friday.

Below is the information that has been released as of Friday afternoon. This section will be updated once the full data report is released.

The department reported 4,908 new cases, putting the state at 722,491 total cases, with 613,161 confirmed and 109,330 probable.

There are currently 36,152 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The slight increase from Thursday’s 36,056 active cases is Tennessee’s first increase in active cases since January 16.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,949 additional cases per day (+4% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 3,318 (-1% change since the previous day).

TDH confirmed 44 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 9,461 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 88 deaths per day during the month of January. Friday’s 44 deaths total ends the state’s four-day 100+ reported deaths streak – Tennessee’s longest stretch of reporting three-figure deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the total positive cases, 676,878 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 4,768 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 1,801 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19, the lowest current hospitalizations reported since mid-November. ICU Bed availability is up slightly to 11% with 215 beds available, 14 more beds than the previous day.

This week January became Tennessee’s deadliest month of the pandemic. The first month of 2021 currently accounts for 27% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 deaths. The state has reported more deaths this month (2,554) than during the first seven months of the pandemic combined (2,454 total from Sept. 30, 2020).

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 612,688 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The state reported 28,367 vaccinations for January 28. Currently, 6.66% of the state has received at least one dose.

Tennessee health officials say they are receiving a modest increase in their weekly vaccine allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 for the coming week.

On Thursday, state Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian confirmed the increase after Tennessee had been coming up short of the 90,000 doses weekly that federal Operation Warp Speed had promised after the state had received its initial allotments.

To see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

New COVID-19 Variants

A new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 from the UK is now spreading across the US and is expected to become the dominant strain of the virus by March. What many are wondering is if the current masking guidelines are enough to protect from this new variant.

A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has been found in the United States for the first time, with two cases diagnosed in South Carolina, state health officials said Thursday.

A variant from Brazil has also been discovered.

Data so far suggests current vaccines should still protect against these variants, though there’s some concern their effectiveness may be slightly diminished. There is some evidence that some antibody treatments may be less effective against certain variants.

A team of scientists and public health experts assembled by President Joe Biden briefed the public on the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts Friday, just one day after the newest variant was identified in the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the emergence and increasing spread of coronavirus mutations means that vaccine makers must be ready to make new shots to stay ahead of the public health crisis.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

In a video on his Facebook page late Thursday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee announced he would be rolling back restrictions at school sporting events across the Volunteer State.

Lee said in part, “When case counts were at their highest we placed targeted restrictions on public gatherings and attendance at school sporting events. The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data we’re lifting those restrictions on Monday, February 1. That means the temporary restrictions placed on sporting events at K-12 schools are rolled back and there are no further restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events.”

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 175 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

The Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools could announce a phase-in schedule for a return to in-person learning as soon as Monday afternoon.

In a statement released Friday morning, the district’s communications director Sean Braisted said the COVID-19 risk score, a measurement tool of community spread that has been used by MNPS since November to determine when it is safe to allow for in-person instruction, dropped below 7 based on the data released by the Metro Public Health Department.

Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will now be allowed to remain open until midnight daily beginning Monday. Mayor John Cooper made the announcement Thursday morning during his weekly news briefing.

Music City Center in downtown Nashville will become a COVID-19 vaccination site beginning Saturday, January 30.