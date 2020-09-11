Tennessee reports 37 new COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 2K total

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, September 11.

The health department reported 1,622 new cases, bringing the state to 169,859 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 165,009 are confirmed and 4,850 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,323 additional cases per day.

Of the 169,859 cases, 86,149 are female (51%), 81,847 are male (48%), and 1,863 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 37 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,025 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 152,674 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,472 since Thursday.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 7,624. There are 808 people currently hospitalized, a decrease of 50 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 2,415,529 tests with 2,245,670 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remained around 7%. Friday’s update added 27,211 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Friday that Metro Public Health officials have approved an exception to extend bar and restaurant hours on Monday, September 14.

The move is to accommodate fans watching the Titans first game of the season on the road against Denver on Monday Night Football.

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 21 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County. The number of active cases also dropped below 1,000 as the county currently has 984 cases.

