Tennessee reports 3,636 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Nov. 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, November 8.

The health department reported 3,636 new cases, bringing the state to 281,851 total cases. Of those cases, 264,340 are confirmed and 17,511 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 5 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,595 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 250,818 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,656 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,490 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 3,855,628 tests. The latest update added 36,024 tests to the state’s total.

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force urges Tennessee residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 1, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 38 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference, Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir showed the daily new cases per hundred thousand people for Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties. He said every county saw an improvement after reinstating its mask mandate, which had a positive impact on Davidson County as well.

He then showed the daily new cases in Maury County, which does not have a mask mandate. The mayor of Maury County said he stands by his decision not to enact a mask mandate.

