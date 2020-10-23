Tennessee reports 3,606 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths, both record-high single-day increases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, October 23.

The health department reported 3,606 new cases, bringing the state to 241,513 total cases, a 1.5% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 228,930 are confirmed and 12,583 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 2,574 additional cases per day.

Of the 241,513 cases, 124,620 are female (51%), 114,951 are male (48%), and 1,942 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 65 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,076 total deaths. The 65 new deaths update marks the state’s highest single-day increase, surpassing the previous record of 63 set October 8.

The 3,606 new-case number is also an unfortunate record for Tennessee. Friday is now the highest single-day increase of cases, surpassing the previous record of 3,317 set earlier this week.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 214,634 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,079 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 9,882. There are 1,248 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,465,912 tests with 3,224,399 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 7%. Friday’s update added 41,827 tests to the state’s total.

On Thursday, multiple counties announced they would reinstate mask mandates. Williamson, Sumner, and Wilson counties all released details on mandates that go into effect this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced the state’s infrastructure plan for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available on Wednesday.

TDH developed a preliminary structure for the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines:

Five percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 counties

Ten percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be reserved by the state for use in targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus

85 percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed among all 95 counties based on their populations

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group announced plans to open drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in three counties Saturday, October 24 to address rising case rates in the state’s rural areas. All three are free to those who want to receive a test.

On Tuesday, TDH announced the launch of a new website for statewide COVID-19 data, additional health information, and more. The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations, and tests conducted.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE