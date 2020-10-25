Tennessee reports 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths on Oct. 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, October 25.

The health department reported 3,500 new cases, bringing the state total to 247,587 total cases. Of those cases, 234,320 are confirmed and 13,267 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 31 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,131 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 218,067 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,323 in the last 24 hours.

There are 973 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 3,533,469 tests. The latest update added 41,245 tests to the state’s total.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE