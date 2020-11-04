Tennessee reports 3,445 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on Nov. 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, November 4.

The department reported 3,445 new cases, bringing the state to 269,802 total cases, a 1.3% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 254,058 are confirmed and 15,744 are probable. The state currently has 25,737 active cases.

November 4 is now Tennessee’s 3rd highest single-day case increase.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 2,226 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 2,424.

Of the 269,802 cases, 139,956 are female (52%), 127,757 are male (47%), and 2,089 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 24 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,478 total deaths. Tuesday increase is now the state’s second-highest single-day increase in deaths. Tennessee’s highest single-day increase came last week with 78 deaths reported on October 30.

Out of the total positive cases, 240,587 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,851 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,484.There are 1,537 people currently hospitalized, the third straight record day of current hospitalizations the state has reported.

Tennessee has processed 3,744,640 tests with 3,474,838 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 7.2%. Wednesday’s update added 25,442 tests to the state’s total.

A Vanderbilt University report released last week, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August. The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

With COVID-19 case counts increasing across the United States, there are concerns about the supply chain’s ability to keep up again with cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, and more.

Governor Bill Lee announced on October 30 the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through December 29. Lee signed Executive Order No. 67 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders. That includes the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements.

On the same day, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced they were extending mask mandates for their counties.

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 255 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 35,699.

The 50% capacity limitation for bars and restaurants in Nashville has been lifted, but there is still a restriction on the number of people allowed at the establishments, according to Mayor John Cooper.

The mayor announced the change to Phase Three of the reopening process Monday morning. While the half capacity limitation was eliminated for bars and restaurants, he said those establishments were still limited to a maximum of 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outside with proper social distancing in place.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE