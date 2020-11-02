Tennessee reports 3,161 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Nov. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, November 2.

The department reported 3,161 new cases, bringing the state to 264,587 total cases, a 1.2% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 249,356 are confirmed and 15,231 are probable. The state currently has 26,748 active cases. The 3,161 new cases make Monday the state’s 5th highest single-day increase.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 2,103 additional cases per day.

Of the 264,587 cases, 137,152 are female (52%), 125,353 are male (47%), and 2,082 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 26 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,379 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 234,460 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,285 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,340. There are 1,434 people currently hospitalized, the highest current hospitalizations the state has reported.

Tennessee has processed 3,705,426 tests with 3,440,839 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remained around 7.1%. Monday’s update added 37,116 tests to the state’s total.

A Vanderbilt University report released last week, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August. The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

With COVID-19 case counts increasing across the United States, there are concerns about the supply chain’s ability to keep up again with cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, and more.

Governor Bill Lee announced on October 30 the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through December 29. Lee signed Executive Order No. 67 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders. That includes the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements.

On the same day, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced they were extending their county’s mask mandates.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 122 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 35,102.

The 50% capacity limitation for bars and restaurants in Nashville has been lifted, but there is still a restriction on the number of people allowed at the establishments, according to Mayor John Cooper.

The mayor announced the change to Phase Three of the reopening process Monday morning. While the half capacity limitation was eliminated for bars and restaurants, he said those establishments were still limited to a maximum of 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outside with proper social distancing in place.

The Metro Public Health Department is investigating after police shut down a large house party on Halloween night in East Nashville. The health department said Metro police alerted them to the party on Boscobel Street Saturday night. Officers arrived on scene and the crowd of an estimated 175 people dispersed.

All COVID-19 community assessment centers in Davidson County will be closed on Election Day, according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management. Community assessment centers will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 4.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE