Tennessee reports 2,965 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on Oct. 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, October 12.

The health department reported 2,965 new cases, bringing the state to 217,682 total cases, a 1.4% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 207,669 are confirmed and 10,013 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,998 additional cases per day.

Of the 217,682 cases, 111,705 are female (51%), 104,135 are male (48%), and 1,842 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed seven additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,774 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 194,836 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 987 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 9,248. There are 846 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,201,707 tests with 2,984,025 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Monday’s update added 39,215 tests to the state’s total.

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasizes the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.

The information was revealed in a document, dated Oct. 4, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 24 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.

Tennessee is currently ranked number 14 on the list, which is topped by states including North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Governor Bill Lee announced late last month the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 209 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 30,575.

The Metro Public Health Department says it will “pursue appropriate penalties” against the organizer of a worship gathering attended by thousands of people over the weekend in downtown Nashville.

The “Let Us Worship” event was held at 5 p.m. Sunday outside of the Metro Courthouse. Videos circulating on social media showed thousands of people crammed together with no social distancing or masks in sight.

Metro Nashville’s youngest students return to in-person learning this week.

Executive Principal Myra Taylor at Jones Paideia Elementary said it’s been a stressful process of preparing but educators are ready.

“In a lot of ways excited about the children coming back but also understanding the huge responsibility of making sure that everyone is safe,” Taylor said. “We have a dual focus. We definitely want to be safe – that’s the first thing. But, we’re also educating kids. That’s what we’re called to do so it’s really incredible, a little bit stressful trying to make sure all of the details are managed.”

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans are on track to play their rescheduled game against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night after no new players or staffers tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL confirmed Monday morning.

The Titans and Bills were originally scheduled to play Sunday, but the league postponed the game by two days after additional players tested positive for the virus Thursday morning.

