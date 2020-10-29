Tennessee reports 2,660 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths on Oct. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, October 29.

The department reported 2,660 new cases, bringing the state to 256,880 total cases, a 1.0% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 242,575 are confirmed and 14,305 are probable. The state currently has 26,346 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly, for the third day in a row, to a record-high 2,710 additional cases per day.

Of the 256,880 cases, 132,959 are female (52%), 121,925 are male (47%), and 1,996 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 22 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,263 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 227,271 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,449 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,208. There are 1,394 people currently hospitalized, the highest current hospitalizations the state has reported.

Tennessee has processed 3,623,338 tests with 3,366,458 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remained around 7.1%. Thursday’s update added 28,747 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier this week, October officially became the deadliest month during the pandemic for Tennessee.

Health experts say quarantine fatigue is to blame for why Tennessee is going in the wrong direction when it comes to controlling COVID-19.

“People do seem to be tired of COVID and they just want to put it aside and go back to normal,” says Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University. “I’m sorry, but COVID is here to stay and it’s not going to disappear. This is a marathon and we’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so let’s just make it the social norm.”

A Vanderbilt University report, released Tuesday, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August.

The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

News 2’s Stassy Olmos checked in with several hospitals in Middle Tennessee and, as of Tuesday, Maury Regional Medical Center has the area’s first admitted patient battling COVID-19 and flu at the same time.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 262 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 34,418.

Six out of every ten Nashville residents who have become infected with COVID-19 during the month of October contracted the virus at work or home, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

During the city’s weekly news briefing, Mayor John Cooper released an updated list compiled by Metro health officials showing the origins of the 5,002 new virus cases this month.

The Metro Beer Board voted Wednesday night to extend delivery and curbside beer services through the end of November. According to the beer board, this will allow them to transition to permanent curbside and delivery permits starting in mid-November. The board approved the decision with a unanimous vote.

