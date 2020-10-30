Tennessee reports 2,608 new COVID-19 cases, record-high 78 deaths on Oct. 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, October 30.

The department reported 2,608 new cases, bringing the state to 259,488 total cases, a 1.0% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 244,886 are confirmed and 14,602 are probable. The state currently has 26,478 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased to 2,568 additional cases per day.

Of the 259,488 cases, 134,349 are female (52%), 123,097 are male (47%), and 2,042 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 78 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,341 total deaths. The 78 deaths mark the state’s highest single-day increase, surpassing the previous record of 65 deaths set on October 23.

Friday’s update also makes this Tennessee’s deadliest week during the pandemic with 241 deaths. Earlier in the week, October became the deadliest month during the pandemic for the state as well.

Friday’s update also broke another record for the state. Tennessee has reported 63,349 new cases during October, surpassing July’s record of 62,450 new cases.

Out of the total positive cases, 229,669 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,398 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,264. There are 1,397 people currently hospitalized, the highest current hospitalizations the state has reported.

Tennessee has processed 3,647,487 tests with 3,387,999 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remained around 7.1%. Friday’s update added 24,149 tests to the state’s total.

Health experts say quarantine fatigue is to blame for why Tennessee is going in the wrong direction when it comes to controlling COVID-19.

“People do seem to be tired of COVID and they just want to put it aside and go back to normal,” says Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University. “I’m sorry, but COVID is here to stay and it’s not going to disappear. This is a marathon and we’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so let’s just make it the social norm.”

A Vanderbilt University report, released Tuesday, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August.

The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

News 2’s Stassy Olmos checked in with several hospitals in Middle Tennessee and, as of Tuesday, Maury Regional Medical Center has the area’s first admitted patient battling COVID-19 and flu at the same time.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 244 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 34,662.

The department also released an updated list detailing many of the 160 coronavirus case clusters identified since the pandemic began in March, on Friday.

Airbnb says it may take legal action against anyone who violates the company’s ban on house parties at its Nashville listings over Halloween weekend. The company recently announced it would prohibit one-night reservations this weekend in Nashville and across Tennessee to protect hosts amid concerns over the pandemic.

Six out of every ten Nashville residents who have become infected with COVID-19 during the month of October contracted the virus at work or home, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

During the city’s weekly news briefing, Mayor John Cooper released an updated list compiled by Metro health officials showing the origins of the 5,002 new virus cases this month.

The Metro Beer Board voted Wednesday night to extend delivery and curbside beer services through the end of November. According to the beer board, this will allow them to transition to permanent curbside and delivery permits starting in mid-November. The board approved the decision with a unanimous vote.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

