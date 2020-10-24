Tennessee reports 2,574 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on Oct. 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 2,574 additional cases and 24 deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, October 24.

The health department reported 2,574 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 244,087 cases. Of those cases, 231,171 are confirmed and 12,916 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 24 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,100 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 216,744 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,110 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,247 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 3,492,224 tests. The latest update added 26,312 tests to the state’s total.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE