Tennessee reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths on Oct. 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, October 5.

The health department reported 2,489 new cases, bringing the state to 203,699 total cases, a 1.2% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 195,220 are confirmed and 8,479 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,424 additional cases per day.

Of the 203,699 cases, 104,372 are female (51%), 97,521 are male (48%), and 1,806 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 20 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,597 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 185,221 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 817 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 8,923. There are 815 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has now surpassed three million tests processed with 3,006,185 tests with 2,802,486 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Monday’s update added 44,101 tests to the state’s total.

Governor Bill Lee announced last week the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 170 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 29,395.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

For the first time in a week, no additional players or staffers with the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL revealed Monday morning.

A total of 18 people within the Titans organization had received positive results over the last seven days, including nine players and nine staffers.

The Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers originally scheduled for October 4 has now been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at noon.

TDH’s Reporting Format

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic. The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

