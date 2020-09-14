Tennessee reports 2,450 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths on Sept. 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, September 14.

The health department reported 2,450 new cases, bringing the state to 174,274 total cases, a 1.4% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 169,130 are confirmed and 5,144 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,309 additional cases per day.

Monday’s 2,450 new cases is the state’s highest increase since July 31 (3,088 new cases).

Of the 174,274 cases, 88,445 are female (51%), 83,968 are male (48%), and 1,861 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 19 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,097 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 156,808 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 943 since Saturday.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 7,766. There are 703 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 2,487,707 tests with 2,313,433 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remained around 7%. Monday’s update added 36,583 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 111 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 27,300.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced last week that Metro health officials have approved an exception to extend bar and restaurant hours on Monday. The move is to accommodate fans watching the Titans first game of the season on the road against Denver on Monday Night Football.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )